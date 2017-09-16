YPN congratulates new YEA Board Chairman

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

The Young Professionals Network (YPN), a youth group under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated the party’s National Youth Organiser, Mr Samuel Awuku on his appointment as the new Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

An official statement issued by Mr Stephen Asiedu, President of YPN, stated that, Ghana is rightly admired for its strong democratic pursuit, vibrant and open society; and stalwart commitment to the youth of Africa.

It said “Since your entering into the political space in Ghana, you have approached youth activism with demonstrable qualities that have amplified the impact of youth leaders’ work in Ghana and you have inspired a wave of civic engagement that has delighted many.

The Statement said “I want to assure you of the great sensitivity amongst your youth partners to the challenge now facing the Ghanaian youth – complex unemployment.

“Addressing the unique circumstances of the youth should be a priority for the first phase of your engagement as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency.

“You must be reminded that more elastic and imaginative solutions will be needed and we are fully committed to working closely with you in this respect,” it said.

The statement said engaging the youth in Sustainable Development means advocating for a major shift in youth employment policy in Ghana.

“We believe your goal must be that government deliver concrete policies to achieve sustainable development for and from the youth of Ghana,” it said.

Notwithstanding the importance of addressing the current challenges facing the YEA and the national economy, the YPN, an organisation, which seeks among many ideals, to support outstanding civic go- getters in Africa and provoking personalized civic activities in Ghana and Africa, will support you to progress with your core business mandate.

“We once again welcome you; we will engage you on security, jobs, growth and competitiveness, and external relations, typically on Agenda 2063 for the youth.”