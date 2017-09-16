We are focused on tariffs reduction – GRIDCO CEO

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

GRIDCO CEO, Jonathan Amoako-Baah has indicated that his focus will be on working to reduce tariff prices currently being paid by consumers.

He said that creating a phenomenon where electricity tariffs are driven down and consumers pay less electricity bill will make all stakeholders happy and is a situation he seeks to achieve.

He was convinced that in order to this, “we think that if we have the whole sale electricity market established properly it will drive tariffs down and consumers will pay less electricity bills”

The GRIDCO CEO was optimistic that instituting a well-established market will make electricity production in Ghana very competitive resulting in the production of electricity that could be exported to neighbouring countries.



“It will also make production of electricity in Ghana very competitive and we can export to the outside markets to countries like Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and even to Mali. Everybody wants cheap electricity” he asserted

Ghana experienced shortage in electricity generation and supply resulting in dumsor that plagued the country for close to 4years.

Several businesses experienced major losses during the power outage which rocked the country in 2016.

According to an ISSER report, dumsor cost the country USD 618 million in economic activities in 2014 alone equivalent to 2% of GDP.

But Amoako-Baah is of the view that “if we are able to bring the cost of production down, we will be able to launch into the export markets” meaning our nation’s demands would be met and surplus exported.