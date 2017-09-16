WAFU CUP: We deserved to lose to Ghana – Guinea Coach Hamidou Camara

Hamidou Camara, Guinea Coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505577144_655_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Guinea coach Hamidou Camara admitted his side deserved to lose against Ghana in their opening Group A match of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Thursday, September 14.

The National Elephants were second best on the night as the Black Stars produced an all-round better performance to win 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The two goals were scored in the second half courtesy of strikes from Stephen Sarfo and substitute Kwame Kizito.

Speaking after the match Camara concedes his team were outclassed by a vibrant and athletic Ghanaian side.

“Football is football. On Thursday we lost against Ghana because they were better than us. Ghana deserved the victory,” said the Guinea coach.

“We are going to prepare for our next match against Nigeria to see if we have a chance of staying in the tournament.”

