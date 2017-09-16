Vodafone partners CEIBS to grow SMEs

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Vodafone Ghana in partnership with China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) is to launch a joint project to expose small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to key business and corporate insights to aid their growth.

Some of the modules to be delivered under the “SME Masterclass programme” include corporate governance, innovation and entrepreneurship, growth and financial management and social media.

A press release signed by Ms. Angela Mensah-Poku, Director, Vodafone Business Solutions, a copy was mailed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it would commence on Saturday, September 30.



The SMEs, it noted required strong support and empowerment to progress to the next level of profitability and growth.

The release indicated that Vodafone as a business, was eager to drive transformation in the business sector.



“Over the years, our interventions have equipped these businesses to scale up and we are not resting on our laurels to ensure that we make them ready to transit into the global marketplace.”



“We remain ready at all times to engage new businesses on what is required”, it added.

The release announced that this year’s SME Ghana Awards is to be held on Thursday, September 28.



The focus would be on helping businesses to become globally competitive with technology.