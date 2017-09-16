UTAG unfazed by opposition to nationwide strike

University Teacher’s Association of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505541182_550_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The University Teacher’s Association of Ghana, UTAG, says it is not perturbed by the decision of some of its members at the University of Education, Winneba to oppose its nationwide strike.

UTAG is on strike due to what it sees as unnecessary interference in the management of the University of Education, Winneba, after a High Court ordered the University’s Vice Chancellor and Finance Director to step aside until a substantive case before the Court is determined.

However, a group calling itself concerned lecturers at the university has kicked against the strike.

National UTAG President, Dr. Harry Agbanu, indicated though the breakaway group is unknown, its action is not surprising.

