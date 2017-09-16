UMB @45: We’re here for the long haul – MD assures customers

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-16

play videoJohn Awuah, Managing Director – Universal Merchant Bank(UMB) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505603827_570_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Managing Director of the Universal Merchant Bank, John Awuah has assured customers of the bank that his outfit will not crumble or be shut down as witnessed in the case of some banks recently.

Speaking after an extensive aerobic session following a 2-hour health walk in celebration of the bank’s 45th year in operation, Mr. Awuah expressed confidence in the bank that it has survived all the economic orders and pressures over the years and as a result are in the country to stay.

“We want to reassure our customers that we’re not one of the banks that just arrived. We have been here 45years and during those 45 years we’ve gone through governments, various political orders, military rule, democracy, military again, we’re in the 4th republic….. all the kind of structural changes that have happened in this country this bank has weathered the storm and stayed,” Mr. Awuah stressed.

He continued to add that “we’re not here to just to serve the stage and disappear we are here for the long haul and we want to remind our customers that we are very good at what we do and we’ve done it for that long”.

The United Merchant Bank held a health walk on Saturday as part of the bank’s 45th year anniversary. The walk began from the UMB Head office at the SSNIT Emporium car park, where they walked down to 37 Military Hospital, continued to the Flagstaff House road to Ako- Adjei Interchange.

With several people turning up for the exercise, they then descended the round about using the Police Headquarters road, travelled down to the Osu Danquah Circle, used the police hospital road straight to the Togo Embassy roundabout.

The team were led by a musical band, serving them with several jams. They continued the walk moving straight to the cantonments post office traffic light, used the aviation social centre road and then returned to the emporium car park for an energetic aerobics session.