SSNIT scandal: Labor Federation urges unions to mount pressure on government

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-16

The leadership of the Ghana Federation of Labour is calling for an Organised labour emergency meeting to deliberate on the scandal that has hit the Social Security and National Security Trust (SSNIT).

The federation has written to Trade Union Congress and all other members of organised labour, in this regard.

SSNIT is being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for spending $72 million to procure and install an Operational Business Suite (OBS) in a bid to digitize the Trust.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, said pressure from organised labour will move the government to take the needed action to tackle the mismanagement at SSNIT in a transparent manner.

“We cannot, on our own, take decisions that will impact on SSNIT operations that is why we have to involve other colleagues to inform the government about our misgivings.”

“…we would have to make sure we put pressure on the government to make things visible in dealing with the matters that have to do with the mismanagement of SSNIT, and this cannot be done by only the GFL. We have to consult with our other colleagues to be able to take a stand that will compel the government to sit up and do what is right for the fund,” Mr. Koomson said.

The Federation, in an earlier statement, said this software scandal was only “one of the symptoms of the malaise plaguing SSNIT and rendering the scheme unsustainable.”

The SSNIT Board has contracted PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct an audit into the bloated OBS contract.

The GFL also raised concerns about some diaries being procured by SSNIT, describing such expenses as “profligate expenditure” and far from SSNIT’s mandate.