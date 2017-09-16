School environment must be child-friendly – Asante-Akim DCE

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asante-Akim South, Mr. Alexander Frimpong, has asked teachers to go the extra mile to make the school environment become more child-friendly.

No child should be made to feel intimidated, humiliated or badly treated that would make them drop out of school, he added.

He made the call when he toured some basic schools in the area to welcome children, attending school for the first time.

These included Komeso Presbyterian Primary, Odubi Faith Primary, Danyameso D/A, Asuboa Methodist, Asuboa R/C, Dampong D/A, Dampong Presbyterian, Dampong Faith and Dampong Salvation Army Primary Schools.

Mr. Frimpong accompanied by the officers of the Ghana Education Service (GES) distributed learning materials and biscuits to the children.

He underlined the need for early childhood education to focus on laying solid education foundation and good character training.

He also reminded parents to put premium on education – make sure that all children of school going age were not only enrolled but retained.

They should properly supervise them at home and protect them from bad peer influence.

He repeated the government’s determination to transform the nation’s education by expanding access and improving the quality.

Mr. Ignatius Mwinbe Ere-Der, the District Director of Education, asked teachers to be passionate about the job of helping to make the lives of those they were teaching meaningful to society.