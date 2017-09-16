Sacking of headteachers over free SHS may be illegal – Law lecturer

Private legal practitioner, Yaw Oppong has faulted the Ghana Education Service after it sacked two headteachers for charging unapproved fees.

The law lecturer with the Central University argued the decision by the GES Council to sack two school heads and the interdiction of nine others, may have breached GES Act 506.

Just 48 hours into the implementation of free SHS policy, two headteachers, Mr. Wisdom Blazu of Pentecost SHS in the Eastern Region and Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High School, Rev S.P Eleworkor were relieved of their posts.

The Ghana Education Service said it had found them of breaching guidelines on the free SHS which had been communicated to school heads.

He said Act 506 requires that a disciplinary committee is set up to deal with allegations of wrongdoing.

Yaw Oppong said: “There is no evidence that the Disciplinary Committee invited these people to be charged…and given adequate opportunity to be heard”.

