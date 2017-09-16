Road and Transport Committee of Parliament commends GCAA

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Chairman of the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has commended the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for having close working relations with the Committee.

“Your efforts lend us a good understanding of your situation, and by having the needed information on your issues, we are able to put your case across much better,” he said.

Mr Ayeh-Paye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, said this in Accra at a stakeholders meeting on Passenger Rights and Consumer Protection Directives, held by the GCAA.

He said the directives would ensure that passengers had a better understanding of their rights and responsibilities, which would further improve their travelling processes and circumstances.

Mrs Joyce Thompson, the Director of Legal and International Relations of the GCAA, told journalists that Parliament had given the GCAA the Authority to develop a draft on passenger rights.

She said issues to be dealt with, basically, were passengers’ rights and air operators’ obligations, consumer protection, and types of compensation for over-booking and denied boarding, delays and cancellation of flights.