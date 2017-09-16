RE: Go and plant cassava – Deputy Minister to galamseyers

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-16

The Member Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency(PHC), who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has clarified that she never said small scale miners at Aboso should go and plant cassava.

Speaking at Prestea Workers Club conference in Prestea on September 11, 2017, to over six hundred people, mostly small scale miners and galamseyers, the Deputy Minister explained that she never said Small Scale Miners should go and plant cassava.

Interacting with community folks at Aboso on September 9, 2017, the Deputy Minister, in the process, she was misquoted as having ridiculed the small scale miners which raised eyebrows in Aboso late last week.

Clarifying the statement, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated that as part of Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s policy on 1 District 1 Export product, she suggested that “if the farmers can go into Cassava plantation”, there will be a starch factory built which will also help provide employment for the people of Aboso.

The Deputy Minister further stated that Prestea Huni Valley District, which she is their MP has chosen Oil Palm Plantation and Factory as its 1 District, 1 Factory and plans are already underway to see its reality soon.