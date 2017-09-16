Rawlings tells NDC to forget recapturing power in 2020

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has offered a rather bleak assessment of the opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) determination to stage a political comeback in 2020, telling them to forget it, because President Nana Akufo-Addo’s performance will be hard to surmount.

The eight month old administration has taken steps in fulfilling campaign promises made to the people of Ghana, starting with the fight against illegal mining operations or galamsey. A joint taskforce was subsequently inaugurated to spearhead the Operation Vanguard campaign, which is a team of police and military force, deployed to some mining communities to halt the practice.

In the beginning of this month, the government launched the One District One Factory policy at Ekumfi in the Central Region, which is expected to be replicated across the more than 200 district across the country.

The government through the Free Senior High School policy has also absorbed the fees of first year students admitted to various schools across the country. A major campaign policy, the government is confident it will lead to the education of several children especially from deprived communities, who normally fail to continue with their education because of financial challenges.

Mr. Rawlings, who was interacting with officials from EIB Network at his residence, wondered how NDC can unseat the present administration.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020,” he asked. “NPP? After only four years? No!” He emphasized.

Though it is too early and he believes more work is needed to addressing some of the challenges in the system, the former President said : “If they do well in enough… And so far it doesn’t look too bad.”