Rawlings is immature – Appiah Stadium

2017-09-16

An activist of the opposition NDC party and an avowed loyalist of ex President John Mahama, Appiah Stadium has said former president Jerry John Rawlings has shown how politically immature he is after he declared that his own party the NDC will not win the 2020 election.

Ex-President Rawlings on Friday expressed confidence that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will do more than one term in power.

Mr Rawlings, said he’s so far impressed with the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo, but emphasized that he [President] can do more. He’s sure that should the NPP sustain its performance it will be difficult for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which he founded to return to power come 2020.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020?” the former military ruler quizzed in an interaction with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi), when the latter called on him to officially invite him to the launch of his biography come September 21, 2017.

“You think it’s not possible?” Bola Ray asked.

“NPP? After only four years? No!” Rawlings stressed.

“You think they are going for eight years?” Bola Ray followed up of which Rawlings subtly replied in the affirmative. “If they do well in enough… And so far it doesn’t look too bad,” Rawlings observed.

But speaking to Kasapa News, Appiah Stadium stated that despite Mr Rawlings’ having the opportunity to govern the country for nineteen consistent years, he still has a huge deficit in political maturity.

“Rawlings doesn’t cease to amaze people, this same Bola Ray also visited ex President Kufour who’s full of wisdom few days ago, but we never heard him[Kufour] say anything bad about the NPP. He could have spoken about the bad deeds of Kandahar boys, Delta Force and the rest, but he never went that way. You [Rawlings] ruled for 19 years as against Kufour’s 8 years but whenever you speak you cause problems for your own party, [NDC], whereas Kufour’s statments are always enriched with wisdom, giving good advice to the NPP.

“Why has the National Leadership of the NDC refused to discipline ex President Rawlings ever since he publicly began to rundown the party, he must be called to order immediately. We cannot continue to build the NDC while he also tears it apart. If he hasn’t got anything good to say about the NDC he should shut,” Appiah fumed.