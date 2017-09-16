Rawlings drowns NDC’s 2020 hopes with another punch

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The hopes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to return to power in 2020 has been dealt with a devastating blow as the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings has categorically stated that it is far from reach.

Former President Jerry Rawlings who appears to have incurred the wrath of NDC faithful with his latest comments that, said they should forget about coming to power in 2020 because they do not have what it takes to beat the NPP in 2020

Senior party officials have been busy deliberating on the content of the Professor Kwesi Botchwey report and strategizing to win back angry voters who kicked them out of power in 2016.

They are therefore confident an appropriate approach to galvanizing the party’s base will ensure a renewed faith in the party, as they calculate efforts to undermine the present government’s achievements.

But speaking with officials from EIB Network at his residence, the former President said the NDC should forget about power because it will not happen. He said the current administration’s rollout of election campaign promises including the Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, and the fight against galamsey all make it tough for the NDC to sell their campaign to the masses.

“These people think they can unseat this man [Akufo-Addo] in 2020,” he asked. “NPP? After only four years? No!” He said.

The NDC is currently going through some soul searching with creeping divisions about the real intentions of former President Mahama and whether or not he will stand for an election.