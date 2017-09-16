President praises Vodafone, Echo House on Social Media week

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Global Media Alliance

2017-09-15

His Excellency, President Nana Akuffo Addo has commended the organizers of Social Media Week Accra (SMWiAccra), Echo house and Vodafone Ghana on the ongoing event aimed at igniting the digital agenda in Ghana.

Using his twitter handle @NakufoAddo, the President on Thursday tweeted ‘’I commend the organisers of #SMWiAccra for hosting such a successful international event in Accra and boosting the City’s tourism.’’

He also tweeted ‘’Social media is obviously an integral part of our lives and we, in government, must use it to bring development to our people’’



As part of the week, Vodafone Ghana partnered Facebook and Google to register 1,000 small scale businesses online. This is part of efforts to empower businesses to take advantage of the benefits of social media in becoming successful entities.

The week-long event also covered masterclasses on key social media platforms including twitter and google, and how individuals and businesses could benefit from them. Participants were also taken through sessions on various topics such as ‘the power of twitter’, ‘building a digital career in Ghana’ and ‘creating content people love’.

The week-long event, which is underway started on the 11th – 15th September 2017 in Accra, will cover forums, conferences, sofa sessions and masterclasses on how individuals and businesses can benefit from social media.

Social Media Week is organised by Echo House Ghana and powered by telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana.