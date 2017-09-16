PLAYBACK: ‘Newsfile’ on JoyNews | General News 2017-09-16

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Newsfile airs from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturdays

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on September 12 launched the much-anticipated education policy; Free SHS at the West African Senior High School at Adenta in Accra. This follows the enrolment of over 400,000 students who entered senior high school for the first time on Monday, September 11 after qualifying from the junior high level.

However, the minority in parliament doubts the sustainability of the Free SHS and so far, two head teachers have been relieved of their post and interdicted six others are pending investigations for allegedly charging illegal fees under the free SHS policy.

Also on Friday, September 15, President Akufo-Addo launched the new national ID card called GhanaCard and swore in eight members of the governing board of the NIA at its headquarters in Accra charging them to work with utmost integrity and professionalism.

The GhanaCard is expected to formalize the economy through the establishment of a national database linking the Passport Office, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Revenue Authority among others after the national digital addressing system is set.

Among other issues which were discussed on today’s edition of the Newsfile was, EOCO been tasked by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to investigate the purchase of some 30 ambulances estimated at $2.4 million under Mahama’s administration and Parliament holding a stakeholders’ conference on the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Show host Sampson Anyenini was joined by panellist as they discussed on issues trending in the country.

Watch a playback of the program here:

