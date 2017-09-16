MTN supports 2017 Asogli Yam Festival

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Ghana’s leading telecommunications provider, Friday presented a cheque for GH¢15,000.00 to the Asogli State in support of this year’s Asogli Yam Festival celebrations.

The Communication giant also presented airtime worth GH¢1,000.00, drinks hampers worth GH¢1,000.00 and assorted MTN souvenirs all in support of the festival.

Mr Prince Nyarko, Acting Senior Manager, South East Business District, who presented the items, said the gesture was to affirm the Company’s relationship with the chiefs and people of the Asogli State.

He said the Company was also providing support and sponsorships for major social activities like street carnivals throughout the festive period to enrich the celebrations.

Mr Nyarko said MTN recognized the important roles festivals played in reconciling families and communities and stated the commitment of the Organization to the promotion of African heritage through festivals.

He congratulated Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs for efforts at re-positioning chieftaincy institution and pledged the support of MTN.