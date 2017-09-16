MP for Okaikoi Central donates to schools

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Mr Patrick Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, has donated assorted learning materials to the pupils of Tesano Cluster of Schools and Apenkwa Basic School in Accra.

The items included exercise books, erasers, pencils, crayons, and bags, and it was aimed to support “My First Day at School” of kindergarten and Class ‘1’ pupils of the schools.

Mr Boamah advised the pupils to be obedient to their teachers and avoid being truants.

He asked the children to study hard, do their homework and pay attention while classes are in session.

Mr Boamah urged parents to play their roles effectively by ensuring that their children attend school regularly while providing them with their basic needs.

The MP called on parents to occasionally visit the schools of their children to enquire about their performance saying “avoid the tendency of just dumping the children in the schools.”