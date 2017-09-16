Mintakrom: Admission of new pupils in limbo

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-16

The pupils had to write their exams unders trees <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505545675_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Admission of new pupils at Mintakrom M/A Primary School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region is in limbo as school authorities are in a dilemma over where to accommodate the pupils.

The dilapidated Classroom block built in 1987 by the community which was accommodating class one to three pupils was shut down following the collapse of portions of the building in July this year.

The closure displaced about 130 pupils forcing them to study and write the promotional examination under trees despite the unfavorable weather condition.

Despite Ultimate News comprehensive reportage on the plight of the pupils, attracting the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North to visit the school, one may think, urgent efforts might have been made to provide pupils decent classrooms before school reopens.

However, the situation remains unchanged. A visit to Mintakrom M/A Primary School by Ultimate News‘ Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, noted that, school authorities are unable to admit new pupils due to lack of classrooms.

Teaching and learning are done under trees, hence intermittently distracted by weather fluctuations and flying creatures.

Chairman of the School Management Committee, said the school management is hesitant of admitting class one pupils due to absence of infrastructural development.

“We were told to evacuate the children from the collapse classrooms so we put them under tree but later they (MCE and GES ) asked that the children be moved from under the trees to improvise by merging with other classes but that is not possible,”.

According to him, several letters have been written to government for urgent intervention which the community envisaged the situation would have been fixed before school reopened.

Community Leaders furious:

The Gyaasehene of Mintakrom, Nana Addo Kwarpong saddened by the condition of the school called on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency Dan Botwe to intervene.

According to him, the community has been neglected in the provision of basic social amenities adding that the community has over the years been contributing to these basic amenities including building of classrooms.

Attempts to get the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, Dennis Aboagye to know plans of the Assembly toward addressing the challenges in the school have not been successful.