JFE Trade Corporation and Kawasho Foods support schools

2017-09-15

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation of Japan in partnership with Kawasho Foods Corporation also based in Japan have donated educational items to some selected schools as part of its annual corporate social responsibility programme.

The items include 250 dual-desk, 6,000 exercise books and 100 cartons of Geisha mackerel.

The beneficiary schools were: Amugi Avenue Basic Schools and Kiriyatu Islamic School in Adabraka, Teacher Mota and Eddie Laryea Basic Schools in Osu in the Klottey Korley Constituency and Sakumono TMA School all in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Naosuke Oda, the President and Chief Executive Officer, JFE Shoji Trade Corporation, said the donation formed part of the company’s social contribution activities in communities.

He said the company’s philosophy is “we will cooperate widely with society as a global trading company and we will promote the social contribution activities positively.”

He said these activities consist of three pillars of ‘contribution to community and society activity’, ‘continuous social contribution activity’ and ‘cultivating a richer mind of employees’.

He said the company tried to return a part of its profits to the community with the meaning of repaying their contribution to the community.

Mr Oda said the company had provided support in the form of clothing materials, provided rescue supplier and donated to victims in disaster areas in Asia and Africa.

“We have also contributed to food support for Schools and donated to pregnant women in developing countries,” he added.

The CEO said the donation was the seventh activity in the area of education and food support for Ghana and Nigeria, which also forms part of the 100th Anniversary of the birth of the Geisha brand.

“We thought it seriously what we can do in order to express our appreciation to the consumers, who love Geisha for the post 100 years,” he said.

Mr Sam Zacca, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Forewin Ghana Limited, the local partner and sole marketers and distributors of Geisha Mackerel in Ghana said the company’s success and satisfaction depended on the growth and development of the community they operate in.

He said as a responsible corporate organisation interested in improving the lives of the people in the community, decided to partner with the two companies to support these Schools.

“Forewin Ghana Limited is interested in making strives to better the conditions in the communities within, which they operate,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the donation would provide facilitating and comforting learning environment for the children.

He encouraged the children to make learning their primary focus and hope they would achieve high academic laurels.

“We will continue to contribute our quota in the quest to ensure quality education delivery in our communities,” he said.

Ms Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency commended the management of these companies for the support to promote education among the young ones in the communities.

She called on the School children to remember the aspect of the culture that helped in the unification of the country and urged them to learn from the gesture and cultivate the habit of supporting each other.