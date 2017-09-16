GRIDCo gets new Boss | Business News 2017-09-16

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-16

The Former Director of Technical Service at Volta River Authority (VRA), Jonathan Amoako-Baah, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Mr Amoako-Baah replaces William Amuna who stepped down on Thursday, 14th, September, 2017 following his expiration of his four term as the head of the power generation company.

He was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Finances.

Mr. Amoako-Baah as the Director of Technical Service at VRA worked on several projects including the Northern Electrification and System Reinforcement Project.

He is also an international speaker on the electric utility industry and has spoken at various conferences in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He is also a fellow of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers of the USA, and also a member of the UPDEA Scientific Committee.

He is the president of Society of VRA Engineers.