Graphic boss quits | General News 2017-09-16

Managing Director of the state-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Kenneth Ashigbey, has reportedly resigned from the company.

He is yet to receive a response from the appointing authority; the National Media Commission (NMC) to his resignation letter, Peacefmonline.com understands.

Peacefmonline sources at the company said Mr. Ashigbey made the revelation in an internal memo to the staff.

In the said memo, Mr. Ashigbey indicated that what has delayed the official announcement of his resignation to staff of the state-owned print media, is a response from the NMC to his resignation letter.

“I have followed your concern about the rumours of my resignation. Such a concern is legitimate because I owe you a duty to inform you that if I have resigned, and I admit that you should be the first to know. I am sorry for leaving you in suspense this while…The truth is that, I have tendered my resignation to my employer, the NMC. However, they are yet to respond to my letter. This is the reason why I have not officially informed you of my decision. I believe courtesy demands that I receive the feedback before I announce it. I am still awaiting that response and I will inform you accordingly,” the memo stated.

It is currently unclear why Mr. Asigbey decided to walk away six years after taking up the MD role at GCGL.

There are however reports of an ongoing audit into the affairs of the company following allegations of some fraudulent deals there.