Government begins clearing of waste in Accra

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-16

Government has spent about GHc2.5 million to clear waste within the illegal dump sites

Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has announced that government has spent about GHc2.5 million to clear waste within the illegal dump sites in the national capital.

He said the Ministry of Finance has released GH¢50 million towards the construction of 15 mini waste transfer stations in Accra.

This, he explained would be strategically located to serve as stop-gap measure before the waste would be cleared to major waste transfer stations in Achimota and Kpone.

Mr Adda made the announcement when together with Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources toured the Old Weija Landfill Site, Mpoase Dansoman landfill site and the Old Fadama landfill site, all in Accra.

He said the Ministry was committed to help stop the illegal dumping of refuse, especially those that prevented the rivers from flowing freely, saying some of the landfill sites were often covered with sand and sold to people to build on, which turned to block waterways and caused floods whenever it rained.

Mr Adda said the lack of cooperation by waste haulage businesses, otherwise known as “Borla Taxis,” who did not complied with the established guidelines for waste evacuation had compounded the filthy situation in the capital, which he added needed urgent attention.

He said there was the need to formalise, regulate and integrate the ‘Borla Taxis’ into the waste management business value chain, coupled with their compliance with the laid down guidelines to address the situation.

The Minister called for strategic road map to restructure the sanitation sector, in order to accomplish the President’s ambition of making the national capital, Accra, the cleanest city in Africa.

Mr Adda said the Ministry has completed a drafted policy document awaiting Cabinet approval to establish a National Sanitation Authority with a supporting Sanitation Fund to serve as a dedicated agency, to regulate and lead the implementation of the sanitation service delivery.

He called on all to stop the indiscriminate creation of refuse dumping sites in the capital since such activities created sanitation and environmental challenges as well as polluted the river bodies.

The Minister interacted with the market women and asked for their cooperation to execute the work since the dumping of the refuse affect their health.