Girl stripped naked in school for bed wetting

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-16

The scene attracted scores of other pupils feasted their eyes on the victim’s nakedness <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505601288_736_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A woman, believed to be in her 40s has allegedly stripped her 11 year-old girl naked in her school at Assin Krofofordo in the Assin North Municipality of the Central Region.

The 11-year-old girl, Sandra Acquah suffered the inhumane treatment because she wet her bed.

Assembly Member of Wawase Electoral Area, Isaac Kwame Fosu who disclosed this to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh said the victim lived with the suspect, Esi Bentsiwa as a house help.

According to the assemblyman, youth in the area on Friday spotted the victim being flogged with a cane for wetting her bed the previous night.

The suspect, he noted, who became furious with the conduct of the victim followed her to her school and went further to strip the girl naked in the presence of her mates and some teachers.

Mr Fosu said Esi’s act is her way of meting out punishment to the victim for wetting her bed and to prevent her from similar conduct.

The scene even attracted scores of other pupils who besiege the compound to watch the victim’s nakedness.

“We had a report that a woman has stripped her house help who is only 11 years naked because she claims the child urinates in bed. And so I further investigated and was informed by the youth that the victim has been urinating in bed and run away.

“And so in order to punish the girl, she followed her to her school and stripped her naked and disgrace in the school” he said.

The issue, the assembly man indicated was reported to the elders of the community but was later pardoned on condition that she (Esi) has shown remorse.

The suspect has been ordered by the unit committee members and elders of the community to take the house help back to her parents.