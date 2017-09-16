GhanaCard to replace sectorial identity cards – President Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-16

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo has received the first new national ID card <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505541811_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo Addo has stated that the new card will replace the sectorial ID cards in circulation.

The new smart ‘Ghana Card’ shall be the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required as provided by law, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He added that the card will bring to an end the phenomenon of several agencies taking the biometric details of Ghanaian citizens. Speaking after receiving his ‘Ghana Card’, President Akufo-Addo said the smart cards, which have tactile features to help the visually impaired, are “safer and in line with current trends”.

The promise of a new national identification card was made by the president during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The first of the cards was issued at the head office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) on Friday. “The NPP government under my leadership has not only prioritised the NIS as special and strategic but also demonstrated commitment to make the NIA work again,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the proliferation of biometric systems by other government agencies, blaming that situation on the inability of the national identification system (NIS) to work.