GhanaCard launch: Akufo-Addo’s government made history again – Jacob Osei Yeboah

2017-09-16

2016 Independent Presidential Candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah has commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for their initiative in launching a new national identification card called GhanaCard, saying history has been made again.

According to JOY, the project government has embarked on is important as it will help in the development of the country and he is glad that another campaign promise by the NPP government has been fulfilled.

President Akufo-Addo during the 2016 electioneering period made several campaign promises of which two is being implemented now- that is the Free SHS programme and the National ID cards. When giving his speech at the launch of the GhanaCard, the President said the card “constitutes a practical demonstration of the fulfillment of yet another promise of my party, the New Patriotic Party, made during the 2016 campaign.”

President Akufo-Addo said the GhanaCard signals the dawn of a new day in biometric identity management in Ghana and the virtues of a public-private partnership arrangement in meeting the country’s development needs.

JOY further advised government to be critical in the implementation of the project indicating that it will chalk the needed success of the country if it’s done well.

He noted that he is hopeful that having the National ID card will be the greatest tool that can ever happen to Ghana and is going to serve as a planning tool for the nation.