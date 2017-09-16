Ghana Home Loans launches 10th anniversary housing fair.

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-15

Ghana Home Loans has officially launched its 20th edition Housing Fair <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505521392_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Home Loans has officially launched its 20th edition Housing Fair at the forecourt of its head office, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

The fair is also part of activities commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Ghana Home Loans as the leader in the mortgage industry.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Celebrating a Decade of Transformation and Leadership in the mortgage industry”.

Ghana Home Loans (GHL) started operations in 2006 and has been organizing the housing Fair, twice every year over the last 10 years and in the process, has revolutionized mortgage financing in Ghana.

The GHL Housing Fair held in April and October each year, brings together top industry players in real estate, present and aspiring homeowners, home accessory providers, interior decorators and other stakeholders with the aim to engage and interact with one objective: to bridge the housing deficit in Ghana.

Over the past ten years, the Ghana Home Loans Housing Fair has made tremendous impact in the lives of individuals and businesses along the real estate value chain.

It has long served as a platform for industry players to promote their products while offering an array of solutions to help the everyday person realise their dream of homeownership.

As a one-stop-shop for all housing needs, several hundreds of families have acquired their homes simply by participating in the fair.

The Celebratory Fair is scheduled to take place from Saturday 14th – Sunday 15th October, 2017 at the Aviation Social Center from 9am to 6pm each day featuring many attractions including a special musical concert to crown the event.

Exhibitors will include real estate developers, land retailers, contractors, home builders, manufacturers and retailers of building materials, land agency officials, insurance companies, to name but a few.

Speaking at the launch, Maria Oquaye, Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management cited that “the Ghana Home Loans Housing Fair has long served as a platform to address the sustainability of the housing market.

As an institution, Ghana Home Loans has developed a unique understanding of housing needs and constantly devises innovative financing solutions’”.

Richmond Asante, Head of Mortgage Origination, elaborated further by stating that, as Ghana’s leading mortgage business, Ghana Home Loans has served some 3,000 clients with about $200mm in funding.

He said, “We remain committed to provide innovative solutions to would-be home owners and Real Estate Developers. GHL has demonstrated this commitment by signing up with the Appolonia City Project to provide Mortgage Lending for 100 housing units at competitive prices”.

Mr. Asante confirmed that Ghana Home loans have signed partnerships with Regimanuel Gray and several other developers. He concluded by saying, “Talk to us, we are the mortgage experts”.

Ghana Home Loans offers a wide portfolio of mortgage products with the leading one being housing units for first time homeowners.

At its next housing fair planned for October 14th2017, Ghana Home Loans will launch a special offer for Land (serviced plots) and other exciting mortgage incentives.