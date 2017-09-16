Gaming Commission confiscates 17 slot machines in Nkawkaw

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The Gaming Commission in collaboration with a taskforce at the weekend confiscated 17 slot machines (jackpot) at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region for flouting the rules and regulations of the Commission.

The Commission also closed down two betting shops in Anyiman for operating without permit, exposing machines in public and allowing under-aged children to engage in gaming activities.

These offences contravene section 48 of Gaming Act 721, 2006 of the Commission.

The Commission was established with the purpose of regulating, controlling, monitoring and supervising the operations of games of chance in the country. According to the regulations, Centres must have identifiable office, a service mark logo registered with the registrar of companies among others to operate.

Mr Kobby Annan, the Deputy Commissioner of Gaming Commission of Ghana, who led the operation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was a pilot operation to clamp down under-aged gambling and illegal gaming activity in the country.

Speaking on the seized machines, Mr Annan said the owners of the machines forfeit the machines and would be destroyed by the approval of the Board if they fail to regularise their licence and permit after 30 days according to the Gaming Act.

He said the rise of underage children involved in gambling and several complaints from parents whose children are actively involved in act also necessitated the Commission to embark on the operation.

Mr Annan said the exercise was an ongoing operations which started last year and has so far visited Ashanti Region, Central Region, Western Region, Brong Ahafo Region and hope to visit all the regions to ensure that the right thing is done.

He said some of the operators who complied with the Commission’s directives where allowed to operate and advised them to display a sign post in front of their businesses to discourage under-aged children from entering the shops.

The Deputy Commissioner said the exercise was a shared responsibility and urged the public to assist the Commission by giving timely information about the activities of these illegal operators for action.

“I am satisfied with the outcome of the exercise so far and would continue to ensure that the target for the operation would be achieved in an effective and efficient manner”, he added.