Free SHS: Parents and students stranded at Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-16

play videoThe school has the capacity to accommodate only 400 out of 800 students posted <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505550191_880_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Parents and guardians of over 400 students who were denied admission to Methodist Girls’ High School have been spotted stranded and unattended to on the school’s premises at Mamfe in the Eastern region.

According to authorities, over 800 students were posted to the school by the Computerized School Selection Placement System, but the school has the capacity to accommodate only 400 students.

Headmistress of Silvia Isabela Laryea said the school has inadequate dormitories to admit the students because a dormitory started last year was abandoned at the foundation level.

The East Akyem Municipal Education director, Elizabeth Amankwaa who visited schools in the Eastern region Wednesday directed the school authorities to admit every student placed despite infrastructural challenges.

“Because it is free, everybody wants to enjoy the boarding facility, but those in this community and around must be admitted as day students, so we admit those outside as boarders; when the form three students leave then we replace, so please stick to the list provided and admit everyone so that nobody is accused of sabotaging government. Even if you will turn some classrooms into dormitories or they sleep on the veranda.” she said

Many schools in the region have complained of infrastructural challenges as well as over placement of students by CSSPS Secretariat.