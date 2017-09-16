Free SHS: NAGRAT to challenge GES sacking of 2 headteachers

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-16

President of NAGRAT, Christian Addae-Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505563597_290_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Association of Graduate Teachers(NAGRAT) has questioned the propriety of the punishment handed to eight Heads of Senior High Schools(SHS) over the supposed violation of terms of reference of the government’s free SHS programme.

Following this, NAGRAT said it will conduct an independent investigation into circumstances that led to the sacking and interdiction of the affected Headmasters insisting the decision by the GES is unfair.

The Ghana Education Service(GES) relieved the 2 head teachers of their post while 6 were interdicted for various acts of indiscipline in the ongoing admissions under the free SHS policy.

They were dismissed in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service Thursday and signed by Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa.

But the President of NAGRAT, Christian Addai-Poku in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said they’re likely to call for a review of the “harsh” decision to ensure that the rights of these individuals are not abused.

“Much as we want to appreciate that the employer will have to do everything to ensure that the right thing is done, we believe that listening to what has transpired over the past few hours it is clear that due process has not been properly followed, especially with regards to the two people who have been asked to go the classroom; virtually demoted as Headmasters. Due process has not been properly followed and we think that we want to draw GES attention to it and then we do the right thing.

“We are still gathering information. we have sent our regional chairmen to the various Headmasters concerned especially those who are NAGRAT members to do further inquiries about how the whole thing went on and how come two people were summarily given such punishment. When we gather the needed information we will forward them to our lawyers for advice, if there is the need. If there is the need to sit down with the employer directly and try to trash the issue without necessarily going through the legalities we’ll do that.”