Free SHS is a life saver – Hamid

2017-09-16

The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has described as “life saver” the government’s implementation of the free SHS policy.

The policy was officially launched by the president, Akufo-Addo Tuesday September 12, 2017.

The rollout of the policy was plagued with acute challenges which the government through the Minister of State in charge of Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah said was anticipated.

The Minority in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu raised concerns about the sustainability of the policy it described as noble.

He warned that at a presser that the “piecemeal approach” to the execution of the policy will compromise on quality.

But speaking Saturday on News file, Mr. Hamid retorted that the criticisms of the policy by the Minority is needless and that the “free SHS is a life saver.”

Quoting statistics for dropout rate from Junior High Schools in the country, he said 26percent, 29percent, 28percent and 27percent of pupils could not enter various Senior High Schools in the country in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively due to unavailability to pay fees. An average of 100 students per year.

“…That tell you that cost was the huge barrier to why students were dropping out,” he indicated, adding “now that we have tried to take off the cost element…as the reason that impede people from [entering SHS], we see that 99.2percent are enrolled.”

“So, that should be a confirmation of the fact that cost was a huge barrier in why people were not enrolling,” he added.