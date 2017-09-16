Free SHS: Interdiction not enough, sack these nine ‘thieves’ – Abronye DC

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has expressed his dissatisfaction at the punishment meted out to the nine headmasters by Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to him, the interdiction of the nine headmasters who are alleged to have flouted the guidelines on the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme is not enough.

He wants the erring headmasters dismissed.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Abronye DC asserted that simply interdicting the nine headmasters, will not change the fact that they (headmasters) are ‘thieves’ who tried to extort money from parents.

He stressed that the nine interdicted headmasters will not come to terms with their demotion and give off their best to teach in the classrooms; hence, dismissal is the best option than interdiction.

“For me, I don’t think the interdiction of the nine headmasters is enough because they are still thieves who deserve to be sacked as the other two. They try to steal from parents despite the warnings from the government that nobody should collect money from anybody. Government is paying for the fees of these children and some headmasters are bent on flouting these guidelines; these headmasters will not even come to terms with their demotion to go back to the classrooms to teach with good intentions,” he fumed.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) sacked two Senior High School headmasters for extorting money from students despite strict directives from the Ministry of Education not to do so.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, he stated that the two headmasters: Mr Biasu Wisdom of Pentecost SHS and Assistant Headmaster of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P. Elewokor are ‘relieved’ of their post.

The statement partly read; “On the basis of the interaction with the various Heads of Schools who were summoned to Accra on alleged infractions against the guidelines on the implementation of the free Senior High School programme, the following decisions were also taken:

Mrs. Florence Prah, Headmistress of Kwanyako Senior High School, Mrs Mercy Ocloo, Headmistress of Ahantaman Senior High School, Mr. Julian Okun, the Headmaster of the Akumfi Ameyaw Senior High School, Techiman; Mr Jacob Boateng, Assistant Headmaster and Mr. George Frimpong Kwarteng all of the same school; as well as Mr Christian Attram Gyetekey, Headmaster of Asesewa Senior High School are to be interdicted pending further investigations into the allegation against them.

Mr Biasu Wisdom, the Headmaster of Pentecost Senior High School, Koforidua is relieved of his position as Head of the school and is to be posted outside the school to teach in the classroom.

Rev. S.P Elewokor, the Assistant Headmaster of Daffour Senior High School is relieved of his post and is to be posted outside the school to teach in a classroom, while the Headmaster of the school, Mr S.C.K Agbakey is to be reprimanded for poor supervision”.