Free SHS: Economic activities boom in Ellembelle District

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-16

A market survey conducted by Daniel Kaku a freelance journalist revealed that economic activities in Ellembelle District of the Western Region are booming up, since the start of the free SHS education program on September 11, 2017, by the Akufo-Addo led government.

A visit to Aiyinasi market on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, shows that the demand for chop boxes, trunks, mattresses, pillows and other materials were very high.

Price of a chop box shot up from GHC60 to GHC90 as compared to last academic year and trunk also went up from GHC80 to GHC150 according to the survey.

Some the traders who were very excited told the reporter that they had witnessed a sharp increase in daily sales.

One trader who spoke to the reporter said he has never witnessed such booming economic activities at the Aiyinasi market before since he started selling chop boxes and trunks during the beginning of previous academic years.

The survey also revealed that two trucks of chop boxes and trunks witnessed a sharp shortage.

Apart from the above items given income to the traders, tailors’ businesses also boomed when SHS one students sent their materials for sewing.

Some of the traders expressed their profound appreciation to His Excellency President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the controversial free SHS education program which has increased their income on daily basis.

They also pleaded with the government to sustain the program forever.

“Generally business at Aiyinasi market and its environs was now picking up very fast as a result of the free SHS education program, God should bless President Akufo-Addo”, they expressed their excitement.

Aiyinasi market is one of the market communities in Ellembelle District that fetches the District a huge sum of revenue as compared to other markets in the District.

The days for the market are on Tuesdays and Fridays in every week.

The market only witnesses booming economic activities in every Christmas and New Year celebrations but from Tuesday, September 12 when the NPP government started the implementation of the free SHS education program, economic activities have appreciated more than Christmas and New Year celebrations.