‘Fire safety Education alone, not enough antidote’ – Minister

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-16

Mr Ambrose Dery has charged Ghanaians to complement the works of the Fire Service <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505571969_331_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fire safety education alone as conducted by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is not enough to safeguard life and property if the attitude of the public towards fire safety and prevention remained the same.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, who made the statement in a speech read for him at the passing out ceremony of Cadet Intake XIV, said “it should be the responsibility of all of us to appreciate and complement the effort of the Service in ensuring protection of life and property in the country.

He, therefore, commended the Officers and Men of the Service for the invaluable service to the country, particularly during the gas explosion incidents in Takoradi and Accra, the fire involving Job 600 office complex located at the premises of Parliament and the Coconut Grove Hotel fire outbreaks, among others.

“It is important to commend you for the intensification of public fire safety education which is a critical aspect of activities of the Service…this has resulted in a significant reduction of fires recorded in the country.



“Market fires which almost became a yearly ritual in this country have not been experienced in recent years,, thanks to your education and frequent patrols of our markets,” he added and urged the Command to continue in that direction to reduce the incidence of fires to the minimum.

Seventy-eight officers passed out from Cadet Intake XIV, comprising 56 male and 22 female.

Mr Dery said: “In the world today, emphasis is placed on safety in all aspects of fire management and I am glad the Ghana National Fire Service has adopted a proactive approach through conducting intensive fire education and safety audits in both government and private institutions, including Media Houses to ensure fire safety in these facilities”.

He said Government was committed to the transformation of the Service and shall and would continue to support the Service to become elite in fire management in Africa and the world at large.

He said technology drives the world now and urged the Service to take full advantage of the advancement to achieve its goals.



“I would entreat the Command to encourage and promote regular in-service courses to boost the capacities of both serving officers and men. Regular research and refresher courses are key to the transformation of every institution.

“I am aware of the logistical needs of the Service which would enhance its operations. Government is committed to ensuring that these logistical constraint are addressed.



“It is however important that the Service undertakes a critical examination of the types of equipment and logistics that are needed to fight the various fires we encounter in our country,” he added.

That, he said, would ensure that whatever was provided the Service would be useful in the fight against fires and related incidents.



The Minister, therefore, advised the graduands to work harder and make excellence their hallmark.

“…Whatever has been imparted to you is just to introduce you to the arduous task of the firefighting profession,,” he added.