ExGlo foundation to support quality education and healthcare in deprived communities

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-15

The deplorable state of education in Ghana has been an issue of major concern. Even worse is the case for young people in the four poorest regions of Ghana.

It is common knowledge that in most communities of the North and Central regions, schools lack the basic necessities to provide quality education for the children. Some children hardly get access to exercise books, school uniforms, bags and even shoes for school.

Despite numerous interventions, it appears more have to be done to help some of these people access quality education and health care in order to realize their dreams.

It is against this background that Dr. Patience Aseweh Abor, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School has established a foundation to raise support and help deprived communities in Ghana, especially the North and Central regions, to access education and healthcare, among others.

The Foundation, known as ExGlo Foundation seeks to partner and work closely with various stakeholders to enhance the welfare of deprived Ghanaian communities through the provision of quality education, healthcare, and livelihood projects.

“ExGlo means extending God’s Love. God has glorified some of us with all forms of blessings and it’s about time we commit to extending His love to our brothers and sisters who require a little push to experience a meaningful life,” said Dr. Patience A.Abor.

On Thursday, August, 24th, Dr. Abor and the leadership of ExGlo officially launched ExGlo in Accra to share foundation’s vision with stakeholders and also raise funds to support its outlined programmes and projects.

The event, held at the British council hall, brought together guests from the Academia, Government, minority in parliament, musicians among others. Some guests in attendance included the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotions Center, Yoofi Grant, minority leader Hon.Haruna Iddrisu, among others.

Delivering his key note address, Guest of Honour, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, implored Ghanaians to make it a habit of supporting the needy without necessarily expecting anything in return.

He said it is the collective responsibility of Ghanaians to help the less privileged in society to access opportunities that can transform their lives. He lauded ExGlo foundation for the initiative and encouraged people to support the foundation in their own small ways to make life better for others.

Using his personal story as an example, celebrated journalist, Mannaseh Azure Awuni, reiterated how little contributions from individuals can help raise influencers and great leaders in society; a point Dr. Abor buttressed with her own experiences.

“A throw back to my days at Yapei in the Northern Region, through the very rocky paths I’ve threaded to be here today, tells me how a little intervention by well-meaning people can permanently transform the life of an otherwise despondent girl like me to become a lecturer at Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana,” said Dr. Abor.

“Our deprived communities need help! They need resources to enhance the quality of their education and healthcare. They need people like us, who’ve seen what it takes to feel human to make a statement to them; a statement that says every little girl or boy in any part of deprived Ghana is equally capable of becoming a great person,” she added.

Guests at the event provided overwhelming support to the foundation through financial and material pledges, while others committed to volunteering their time and other resources to help the foundation realize its objectives.

“It is such a humbling feeling to know that people care. We are grateful to Ghanaians for the great show of support so far and would do our best to ensure that their contributions transform the lives of as many people in Ghana as possible. The work ahead is enormous so I will like to use this opportunity to appeal to as many people as possible to visit our website and provide their widows mite to help us reach more of our less privileged brothers and sisters.” Dr. Abor concluded.