Eight companies interested in sponsoring female national teams – Minister

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) is hopeful of securing corporate sponsorships for the female senior national football teams after holding talks with eight companies on Tuesday.

Ghana currently has three female teams; the senior national team, Black Queens, Black Maidens (U-17) and Black Princesses (U-20).

However, unlike their male counterparts, the teams have struggled to attract corporate sponsorship leaving them to rely predominantly on the government for financial support, a situation the MOYS says it is keen to reverse.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the MOYS, Elvis Adjei-Baah, the eight corporate bodies involved in the discussions were Vitamilk, Women’s World Bank, Tanink Ghana Limited, Fidelity Bank, Ghana Oil, Fanmilk Ghana Limited, National Lottery Authority and Mikkado Pharmacy.

He said the corporate bodies after the discussions indicated their willingness to partner the MOYS and the GFA in the development of women’s football.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, his deputy Pius Hadzide and the Chief Director of the MOYS, Frank Quist represented the MOYS at the meeting while the GFA was represented by Alex Asante, Linear Addy and Evelyn Nsiah Asare.

He said: “The meeting centred on efforts by the Minister to secure corporate sponsorship for the female national teams. I can tell you that, the talks were productive and the corporate bodies were willing to sponsor the female national teams… they have invited the MOYS and GFA to submit proposals to them for further consideration”.