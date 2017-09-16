‘Don’t discriminate’ – NDC Youth Organiser to Sammy Awuku

Politics of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The National Youth Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sidi Abubakar, has cautioned the newly sworn-in Board Chair of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Sammy Awuku, to eschew tendencies of using the agency to discriminate against beneficiaries on political grounds.

According to Mr Abubakar, the NDC will keep Mr Awuku on his toes to ensure the right thing is done.

Mr Abubakar, speaking to Class News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, advised Mr Awuku to resolve all the internal problems bewildering the agency to enable it deliver on its mandate of creating jobs for the youth.

“I’ll like to advise my brother that the position that he’s occupying is not a political position. The position he’s occupying is for mother Ghana, and so therefore every youth. Irrespective of their political coloration, he must attend to them,” he stated.

He added: “I also like to take this opportunity to let him use his good office to resolve all the differences that we have at YEA. If you remember, recently there is this issue of mass transfer, and accusers are pointing at him as the youth leader for masterminding that transfer. So to me, having given him this opportunity to be the Chairman of the Board of YEA, I think it’s an opportunity for him to resolve all these differences and also to be able to take the issues out of court, sanitise the Youth Employment Agency and make sure there is unity and cohesion so that they can deliver for the youth of this country.”

Meanwhile, Mr Awuku has assured Ghanaians that under the tenure of the newly-constituted Board, the agency will see a new life, new focus and new direction in its operations and service delivery devoid of discrimination of any kind.