Cocobod 70th anniversary, highlight on health benefits of cocoa

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-16

President kufo-Addo would be on hand to perform the official launch at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505557223_19_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Cocobod is to use its 70th anniversary to highlight the nutritional benefits of cocoa, to promote increased local consumption.

Mr. Noah Kwasi Amenya, the Senior Public Affairs Officer, said the event would coincide with the National Cocoa Day.

It would be held under the theme “70 years on: mobilizing for sustainable cocoa economy”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be on hand to perform the official launch at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi and in attendance would be the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Mr. Amenya told a media briefing in Kumasi that activities they had lined up include cocoa recipe cooking competition, exhibition of cocoa and its related products and a public lecture.

He indicated that apart from the sensitization of the public on the need to consume more cocoa products, the event would also create opportunities for new markets and business development.

It would additionally provide a forum for the various stakeholders and policy makers to dialogue on the way forward.

Mr. Amenya said illustrious cocoa farmers would also be recognized.

Cocoa has been the mainstay of Ghana’s economy and Cocobod has put in place interventions to raise the crop production and returns.

These include the introduction of hand pollination, rehabilitation of aged cocoa farms and fertilizer subsidies.

There is also a deliberate effort to entice more young people into cocoa farming and already in excess of 50,000 of them have responded.