Clean your houses to defeat Akufo-Addo – Rawlings tell NDC

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-16

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505561709_975_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

NDC founder JJ Rawlings has said the party must do a house cleaning in order to defeat President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the 2020 elections.

The former military leader who had earlier told Bola Ray that was impossible to defeat the NPP in the next elections, in a volte-face, told TV3 that although the NDC can defeat the elephant family, a lot must be done.

“Let me simply say, that I will very much want to see the NPP beaten but do we have what it takes? Do we have the capacity to be able to wrestle power from them?

“The most important factor I believe has to do with the issue of the cleanup that needs to be done; the restoration of our integrity. We don’t like to hear it but I keep repeating it. We have to go back, seek a moral high ground and I believe we know what to do but I don’t think we are prepared to confront it or that’s what I’ve noticed about some of our people.

“The manner in which the electoral process has been happening since Sunyani has not been encouraging. It’s unfortunate, most unfortunate how come we lost the moral high grounds. I think they know what needs to be done,” he said, adding, “Let’s give the party back to them, they are the ones who actually make it possible to win or lose elections, let’s respect their views, lets respect their pain, their sensitivity.”