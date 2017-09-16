Chase JB ‘killers’ docket – Court

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-16

Nana Obiri Boahen said the NPP would do its best to demonstrate its support to the prosecution <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505572598_442_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An Accra Central District Court has ordered the prosecution in the trial of the two persons linked to the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region – to follow the case docket at the Attorney-General’s office.

The magistrate, Arit Nsemoh, said the court was not enthused about the prosecution’s persistent request for adjournments.

The magistrate indicated that the prosecution, led by DSP George Amegah, must chase the AG’s advice.

The judge’s warning followed yet another request for an adjournment of the trial by the prosecution as it awaits the AG’s advice

Daniel Asiedu, 19 aka Sexy Don Don, a phone dealer and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo, a phone repairer, have been remanded in police custody over the death of the MP.

Over the past weeks, the prosecution had appeared before the court ostensibly to ask for adjournments.

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was in court on Thursday to watch brief for the deceased and the party, said he would personally follow up on the docket.

Snail Pace

Later in an interview with journalists, the NPP deputy chief scribe said the party was worried about the slow pace of the trial.

He said, “I came here to watch brief and to boost the morale of the prosecution and to also make a fact-finding position of the case.

“All of us are very much worried about the snail pace of the case; in addition, we all know he was a member of our party and the party pays much attention to what is happening.”

According to the veteran lawyer, the party needs to throw its support behind the prosecution adding, “You know I have been here for the past five hours. It demonstrates our anxiety to ensure a speedy trial of the matter.”

He disclosed that while watching brief he has the right to write to the AG’s office and perhaps to urge them to expedite action.

Nana Obiri Boahen said the NPP would do its best to demonstrate its support to the prosecution.

Excuses

The police have over the weeks been telling the court that they are further investigating the case and as such, required more time.

The state had argued that the nature of the case was such that the victim never survived to tell his side of the story.

The prosecution indicated that it had to get conclusive evidence in the matter.

The prosecution again on July 29, told the court that the police had stumbled upon fresh leads in the case.

Although the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the leads to the court, it emphasized that the police were working on them.

The accused persons were hauled before the court a couple of days ago after an Accra high court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.

No Case

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice had earlier entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop previous charges against the accused persons in respect of the case which was at the stage of empanelling a seven-member jury for the trial.

Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, had told the court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, that per Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, the AG had entered NP in respect of the case.

Daniel Asiedu and Bosso were subsequently rearrested minutes after their discharge, and fresh charges preferred against them.