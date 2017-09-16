Captain Mahama’s murder: One more suspect arrested

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-16

Emmanuel Baiden was apprehended in the Western Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505547588_179_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One more suspect alleged to have been involved in the gruesome murder of late Major Mahama has been arrested at Elubo in the Western Region.

The man identified as Emmanuel Baiden was apprehended in the Western Region between the borders of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

In his first appearance in court, the prosecutors pleaded with the presiding judge Walanyo Kotoku to adjourn the case to allow the police do further investigation.

The judge upheld the plea of the prosecution hence adjourning the case to 25th September.

The arrest of Emmanuel Baiden brings the total number of suspects to 20.

Major Mahama was killed by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi, where he was on detachment duties. The then army captain was on a 20-kilometre walk when he was reportedly mistaken for a thief by some women from whom he stopped to buy snails.

The women who thought he was an armed robber after spotting his official pistol called the assembly man in the area to raise an alarm.

The assembly man then quickly organised people in the town to lynch the soldier, according to the police.

William Baah, the assembly man who reportedly directed Major Mahama’s killing Major Mahama’s death provoked widespread condemnation and outrage and sparked a campaign against mob violence.

After being posthumously promoted to Major by the military, he was buried with full military honours in Accra on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the ForeCourt of the State house.