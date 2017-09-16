Asamoah Gyan makes injury return for Turkish side Kayserispor

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Captain of the senior national team Asamoah Gyan has returned from injury after two weeks of being sidelined.

The striker got injured on international duty but made the Kayserispor squad that defeated Antalyspor 2-0 on Friday night. The 31 year-old was an unused substitute in the game.

Stephane Badji opened the scoring for the home side in the first minute to set the tone for Kayserispor.

Cameroonian legend and former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o could have brought the game to leveling pegging but missed a penalty in the 65th minute.

The star studded Antalyspor prodded and work hard to pull the goal back but missed all their chances with former Manchester City star Samir Nasri wasting numerous opportunities.

Umut Bulut then hit the nail in Antalyspor’s coffin in the 77th minute to snatch victory for Kayserispor.

Gyan watched from the bench even though he is fully fit to play.