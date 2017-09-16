Akufo-Addo will live long like ‘Methuselah’ – Agyenim Boateng

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-15

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505527696_582_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Acting Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic party (NPP), Mr Agyenim Boateng Daniel has expressed his sincere gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling team for the implementation of Free SHS education policy.

He added that, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will live long like Methuselah in the Bible for future generations to see him and his good work done.

He made it clear that, NPP government always do marvelous and remarkable policies in Ghana but normally destroyed by incompetent NDC party.

Do you know that the president His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa is giving away about an amount of GHC 600,000,000 to Ghanaians for free?, he asked.

Admittedly, its true that, the economy is hard due to the mismanagement and corruption of NDC government led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, that has made Ghanaians suffered much, he added.

Mr Boateng also said that, the NPP government under the former President John Agyekum Kufour brought NHIS for the good people of Ghana to get free health care, free maternal care, etc, so as it has brought a free SHS under the leadership of Nana Addo and his NPP party. “I say Bravo! Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo and your ruling team”.

The beneficiaries of this GHC 600,000,000 are all Ghanaians who have their wards in first year of all Senior High School in Ghana, Mr.Boateng

“For the past one year, parents were paying not less than GHC1500 before their wards are admitted into SHS and this was just for the first term”

This means that, about 400,000 parents are now pocketing this GHC 1500, because of their thumbs, he explained.

“Let’s all support the NPP government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to take Ghana to the promised land and say no to NDC party”

“As a good citizen please pay your tax for the government to do more of such”, he pleaded