Akufo-Addo leaves Accra for United Nations General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 21.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugen Arhin on Friday, Nana Addo will also hold a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres the next day.

The statement says the President will leave Ghana Friday night for New York, USA, where he will lead Ghana’s delegation to the 72nd Session of the UN GA.

While in the US, the president will engage in a series of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) meetings in his capacity as Co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. President Akufo-Addo will also deliver a speech on the theme ‘Africa Beyond Aid’ at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University.

