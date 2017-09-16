AGI, others support Asogli Yam Festival

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

The Volta/Eastern Regional branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has supported the Asogli State with GH¢5,000.00 towards this year’s Yam Festival celebrations.

The Association also donated assorted items including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to the State.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Regional Chairman-elect, who made the presentation on behalf of the Association, said the gesture was to officially introduce the new Regional Executive of the Association to the State and to wish it well.

He pledged the readiness of the Association to work with the traditional authorities towards rapid development of the areas.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) also donated GH¢2,000.00 with the Ho Municipal Assembly, giving GH¢7,000.00.

Brigadier General Martin Ahiaglo (Rtd.), Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, expressed gratitude for the support and said the assistance would help the State to establish “the Asogli Medical Aid Fund.”

He said the financial support would also help the campaign to reduce maternal and child mortality and improve the quality of life of children.