Accra Girls SHS denies ‘rastafarian’ admission

The authorities at the Accra Girls Senior High School have refused to grant a Rastafarian an admission due to her dreadlocks.

“I tried to see the headmistress. She was locked in her office. We want to see her to clarify things. We are Rastafarians as such our kids need to be educated just like every other region. I don’t see why she won’t be able to keep her locks …” he said.

He has since called on the government to intervene.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of CHASS has asked parents whose wards are being denied admission based on their belief should report to the Ghana Education Service.

He has however admonished his colleague heads to desist from denying students with dreadlocks admission.

