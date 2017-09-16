30 health vehicles imported by Mahama to be turned into ‘trotro’ – Hamid

Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Information <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505598135_908_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of information has said 30 vehicles procured by the Mahama led administration to be turned into ambulances have 18 defects making it impossible for them to be used as an ambulance.

Mustapha Hamid said the defect among others include wrong specification of base unit, van show no specification of any UAE market as claimed, electronic devices are of very poor quality, electronics mounted are very dangerous and medical storage compartments are not lockable.

The Mahama led administration during their tenure imported the 30 ambulances, but they were rejected for not meeting the specification.

The 2.4 million Euro contract is currently being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after the Minister for Health Kweku Agyemang Manu questioned the circumstances under which the contract was signed.

Former Minister for Health, Alex Segbefia has indicated his willingness to assist in investigations that led to the 2.4 million Euro ambulance procurement contract signed by the Health Ministry.

Speaking to the issue in a discussion on a TV station, Mustapha Hamid said automobile company, Mercedes Benz, has recommended that the Ministry of Health converts the vehicles into minibuses as the specification of the vehicles does not match that of an ambulance.

قالب وردپرس

Comments