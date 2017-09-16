24 inmates of Kumasi prison test positive for HIV

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

A total of 24 inmates at the Kumasi Central Prison have tested positive for HIV

A total of 24 inmates at the Kumasi Central Prison have tested positive for HIV, the Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, DDP Lord Nii Boye Tagoe has revealed. He said considering the mode of transmission, the inmates contracted the disease before they came to the Prison especially so as they are barely six months there.

“From indications, they are from outside. They are less than six months when we tested them and they are positive. To follow the HIV mode of transmission, it is not from here,” he revealed Friday.

He said this when the Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Antwi made a donation to the inmates at the Prison. Statistics shows that between 2012 and 2017, the Prison has recorded 43 HIV cases of which 19 have since been discharged.

DDP Tagoe said the 24 inmates left have since been put on anti-retroviral drugs but did not give further details on measures being taken by the Prison to ensure other inmates do not contract the disease.

Tuberculosis outbreak looms Meanwhile, DDP Tagoe has warned of a possible tuberculosis outbreak at the Prison if immediate steps are not taken to decongest the place.

Authorities fear congestion at the Prison could lead to TB outbreak He said a total of 57 cases of tuberculosis have been recorded between 2012 and 2017 of which 27 of the affected inmates have been discharged.

Currently, 30 inmates have contracted tuberculosis, noting that 11 of them are on medication but their situation, according to DDP Tagoe, has not been the best as they do not get enough food to augment boost their immune system to augment the medication.

He underscored the need for the prison to be relocated due to congestion, noting that though it was built to house 200 inmates, it currently have 450 inmates and sometimes take up to 600 inmates.

He observed the issue of congestion was causing inmates to contract the tuberculosis, noting ventilation has also not been the best. If not checked, he said, the situation could escalate and lead to an outbreak.