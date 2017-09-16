2020 Flagbearership race: Mahama must make his intention known – Namoale

Former President John Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505530926_903_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amassah Namoale has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to make public his intention on the 2020 flagbearership race.

According to him, “Some of us have to know his fate before we can take a bold decision whether to contest or not”.

The former MP has predicted victory for the NDC should all party delegates throw their weight behind former President Mahama to lead the party for the 2020 elections.

Speaking to Fiifi Banson on ‘Anopa Kasapa’ programme on Kasapa FM, he stated “I am not disturbed when former President Mahama contest for the flagbearership race and I don’t know if he will go. But my piece of advice to him is to have in mind that he needs 50 plus 1 votes to get him there”.

Explaining why he was absent at the party’s ‘Unity Walk’ in Tamale last Saturday, he said he didn’t get a clear understanding of it as a party member as such could not represent.

Namoale on the paperless port system praised President Akufo-Addo and his government on such a strong and brave initiative, which he believes will be of great benefit to the state.

