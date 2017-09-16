108 Ghanaians deported from Benin

play videoOne hundred and eight Ghanaians deported from Benin have arrived in the Central Region <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505529036_605_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One hundred and eight Ghanaians deported from Benin have arrived in the Central Region where they are being screened.

The deportees, made up of children and women, were received Thursday at Esuohyia in the Central Region by officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) who are screening them.

The Ghanaians were deported following the takeover of their residence by the Beninoise government for the construction of a habour.

Regional Public Relations Officer of NADMO, Mr Eric Arthur, told Onua FM Friday that the deportees are being taking through registration and screening before they are dispatched to their respective communities across the country Officials of NADMO say they are still expecting more returnees from Benin.

